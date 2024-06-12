Ozy Media went from buzzy to belly-up. Its founder, Carlos Watson, is now on trial

NEW YORK (AP) — For nearly a decade, Ozy Media projected an image of new-media success. The company boasted big-name interviews, an Emmy-winning TV show, a buzzy music and ideas festival and impressive numbers to show prospective investors. But now the company and its founder, Carlos Watson, are on trial in New York, facing charges of conspiracy to commit fraud. The company imploded in 2021 amid doubts about its audience size, viability and basic integrity. During one meeting with prospective investors, its co-founder Samir Rao impersonated a YouTube executive to talk up the company. Watson’s and Ozy’s lawyers blame any misrepresentations solely on Rao, who has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud and to identity theft.

