Senate hearing to spotlight illegal vaping companies that have dodged regulators

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate lawmakers are set to question top federal officials about the rise of illegal electronic cigarettes in the U.S., a multibillion-dollar business that has flourished in recent years. Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee will hear from top officials at the Food and Drug Administration and Justice Department about attempts to stay on top of the vaping industry. The government agencies have cracked down on a handful of manufacturers of e-cigarettes, but thousands of unauthorized products continue to be sold in vape shops and convenience stores. Lawmakers are expected to press regulators for more cooperation in taking action against unauthorized vapes, especially fruit and candy flavored e-cigarettes that can appeal to teens.

