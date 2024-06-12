South Africa’s IFP party says it will join a unity government, a step toward ending deadlock

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The leader of South Africa’s Inkatha Freedom Party says it will join a proposed government of national unity. It’s a step toward ending the country’s political deadlock after the long-ruling African National Congress lost its parliamentary majority in last month’s election. Wednesday’s announcement means an agreement between some major parties to form a government with the ANC becomes more likely ahead of a Friday deadline. That’s when South Africa’s new Parliament will sit for the first time since the election and attempt to elect a president. The ANC need some kind of agreement with others to reelect President Cyril Ramaphosa.

