UK economy flatlined in April in a blow to the governing Conservatives ahead of the July 4 election

LONDON (AP) — The British economy failed to grow in April in a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who has made the return of growth a central pillar of the Conservative Party’s election campaign. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that wet weather dampened consumer spending and construction during the month. The flat monthly reading came after a 0.6% increase during the first quarter of the year, which Sunak has made much of on the campaign trail. On Tuesday, Sunak pledged to cut taxes and reduce immigration in the Conservative Party’s manifesto for government if reelected on July 4. Labour, which is ahead in opinion polls, is due to publish its manifesto on Thursday.

