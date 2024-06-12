US widens sanctions on Russia to discourage countries such as China from doing business with Moscow

The United States widened its sanctions against Russia Wednesday as G7 leaders prepared to gather in Italy for a summit where top priorities will be boosting support for Ukraine and grinding down Russia’s war machine. Wednesday’s package targeted Chinese companies which help Russia pursue its war in Ukraine and raised the stakes for foreign financial institutions which work with sanctioned Russian entities.

