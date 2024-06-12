What happened to the likes? X is now hiding which posts you like from other users

NEW YORK (AP) — Social media platform X is now hiding your likes. In an update posted on the platform formerly known as Twitter earlier this week, X’s engineering team said it would be making all users’ likes private. That means that users will still be able to see their own likes, but others will not — putting an end to a feature that many had long used. The change went into effect Wednesday. The “Likes” tab now appears to only be available on your own profile page. But when visiting other accounts, that tab is no longer available. The hidden like count is one of many changes that have come to the platform since billionaire Elon Musk purchased it for $44 billion in 2022.