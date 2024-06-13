Abortion pill access is unchanged after the Supreme Court’s decision. Here’s what you need to know

WASHINGTON (AP) — A unanimous Supreme Court ruling means the abortion pill mifepristone remains available, including via mail delivery. The court on Thursday rejected a legal challenge from anti-abortion doctors, ruling that they didn’t have the right to sue. But legal experts warn that other groups or states might bring their own lawsuits challenging the drug. Access to the drug will continue to depend on where patients live. States have passed a patchwork laws impacting mifepristone, with some prescribing and others banning all forms of abortion, including with medication.

