Attorney charged in voting machine tampering case announces run for Michigan Supreme Court

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An attorney charged in connection with an effort to illegally access and tamper with voting machines in Michigan after the 2020 election says he’s running for the state’s high court. Republican Matthew DePerno made the announcement Thursday. DePerno is a supporter of former President Donald Trump and lost a 2022 bid for Michigan attorney general. He was arraigned last summer on undue possession of a voting machine and conspiracy charges. Documents show that five vote tabulators were illegally taken from three Michigan counties and brought to a hotel room. Investigators say the tabulators were broken into. DePerno was named as a “prime instigator” in the case. DePerno has denied wrongdoing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.