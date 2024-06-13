Boy accused of terrorist act in Sydney church faces new charges of stabbing bishop and priest

SYDNEY (AP) — A 16-year-old boy accused of committing a terrorist act by stabbing a bishop in a Sydney church in April faces two additional charges. The boy was arrested at the scene of the stabbing on April 15 in an Assyrian Orthodox church as a service was being streamed online. A prosecutor told the Parramatta Children’s Court on Friday that the boy had also been charged with wounding with intent to murder Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel with wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm a priest, Rev. Isaac Royel. Neither cleric sustained life-threatening injuries. Each of the new charges is punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while the earlier charge of committing a terrorist act can result in a life sentence.

