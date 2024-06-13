Democrats are forcing a vote on women’s right to IVF in an election-year push on reproductive care

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are holding a vote as part of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s effort to drive an election-year contrast with Republicans on reproductive care. Many took to the Senate floor Thursday to make a series of speeches that highlighted personal stories of how people have been able to have children using IVF. Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a military veteran who has used fertility treatment to have her two children, has championed the bill, called the Right to IVF Act. Most Republicans were expected to vote against advancing the bill, instead offering alternative legislation to discourage outright bans on IVF.

