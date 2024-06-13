Large number of whale sightings off New England, including dozens of endangered sei whales

Scientists say a large number of whales is visiting the waters off New England, and the group includes an unusually high number of an endangered species. Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday that a research flight made 161 sightings of seven different species of whale on May 25 south of Martha’s Vineyard and southeast of Nantucket. The agency says the sightings included 93 of sei whales, and that is one of the highest concentrations of the rare whale during a single flight. Other highlights included two orcas, an uncommon sight off New England.

