Phoenix police have pattern of violating civil rights and using excessive force, Justice Dept. says
By JACQUES BILLEAUD
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says Phoenix police violate people’s rights, discriminate against Black, Hispanic and Native American people when enforcing the law and use excessive force, including unjustified deadly force. A report released Thursday says the police department unlawfully detains homeless people and disposes of their belongings and discriminates against people with behavioral health disabilities when dispatching calls for help and responding to people who are in crisis. And the Justice Department said Phoenix police had violated the rights of people engaged in protected speech.