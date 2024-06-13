Pro-Palestinian protesters take over Cal State LA building, employees told to shelter in place

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spokesman for California State University, Los Angeles says pro-Palestinian demonstrators have taken over a building where the university president has an office. He says campus police are monitoring the situation as employees inside shelter in place. The Los Angeles Times reports that the spokesman says 50 to 100 people have barricaded exits and blocked paths around the building. Images from the scene showed political graffiti and furniture blocking doorways. Hollins says the CSULA Gaza Solidarity Encampment sent an email about the sit-in. The group has camped near the campus gym for about 40 days.

