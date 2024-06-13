Suspect in shooting of 3 deputies in Illinois had multiple firearms, sheriff says

DIXON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of wounding three sheriff’s deputies during a standoff at a home in Illinois possessed multiple firearms. The suspect also was wounded and underwent surgery at a hospital. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office says a fixed-blade knife, pepper spray and ballistic armor were found after Wednesday’s shooting near Dixon. One officer was shot in the face. Another suffered a gunshot wound to the upper arm, while the third was shot in body armor. Sheriff Brian VanVickle says the deputies are in good condition. They were responding to a call from the homeowner that “her adult son was having suicidal and homicidal ideations.”

