US reporter Evan Gershkovich, jailed in Russia on espionage charges, to stand trial, officials say

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials say U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich, jailed in Russia on espionage charges, will stand trial in the city of Yekaterinburg, Russia’s Prosecutor General’s office said Thursday that an indictment of Gershkovich has been finalized and his case was filed to a regional court in the city in the Ural Mountains. It says Gershkovich is accused of “gathering secret information” about a facility in the Sverdlovsk region that produced and repaired military equipment, revealing for the first time the details of the accusations against the jailed reporter. Gershkovich has been charged with espionage. The officials didn’t provide any evidence to back up the accusations.

