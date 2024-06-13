Yellen says China’s trade policies could ‘interfere significantly’ with US bilateral relationship
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says Chinese “overconcentrated supply chains” pose a threat to U.S. jobs and recent investments meant to build up the U.S. green energy sector. Yellen spokes Thursday at the Economic Club of New York. The treasury secretary says there is particular concern that China’s green energy products will undermine massive climate-friendly investments made through the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act that President Joe Biden signed into law in August 2022. Yellen’s speech comes as former President Donald Trump presents his case before the Business Roundtable in Washington, an association of more than 200 CEOs, for why the economy would be better if he returned to the Oval Office.