Biden, Meloni meet on sidelines of G7 summit but one notable matter wasn’t on the table: abortion

BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy (AP) — President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had a lot to talk about when they met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit. But one notable matter wasn’t on the table: That’s abortion, an issue that emerged as an unexpected friction point among the democracies gathered in Italy. Meloni’s right-wing government this week worked to water down references to abortion in the final statement put out by all of the G7 nations at the end of the summit. A White House readout of the Biden-Meloni meeting made no reference to the abortion issue and instead emphasized their common efforts to support Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, COLLEEN LONG and NICOLE WINFIELD Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.