Couple rescued from desert near California’s Joshua Tree National Park after running out of water

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A couple hiking in the desert south of Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California has been rescued after running out of water. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office says a man called 911 and reported that his girlfriend was dehydrated and weak. A search and rescue helicopter crew on June 9 found the couple in an area known as Painted Canyon. Temperatures reached triple digits that day. The Sheriff’s Office posted a video online showing the helicopter hovering above the couple lying on the desert floor. The couple were then hoisted into the helicopter one by one.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.