Firefighter killed in explosion while battling front end loader fire in Southern California

LITTLEROCK, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles County firefighter has been killed after responding to a vehicle fire at a quarry in a desert community north of Los Angeles. L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone says an explosion occurred shortly after a firefighting crew arrived at the quarry in Littlerock around 2:10 p.m. Friday, killing the 19-year veteran firefighter who was based in the nearby city of Palmdale. Marrone says he doesn’t know how the fire in the front end loader started or what exploded. He says the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office will conduct an investigation. The name of the firefighter has not been released.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.