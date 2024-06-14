Hannah Einbinder uses comedy as a coping mechanism in debut standup special

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Hacks” star Hannah Einbinder has released her debut standup comedy special on Max. In “Everything Must Go,” she tackles tough topics, including sexual identity and climate change because she said she thinks about “pretty much everything through the lens of comedy,” calling that habit a “classic coping mechanism” or “survival instinct.” She also noted that climate change in particular is something that “overwhelms” her consciousness, which inspires her to write about it. Einbinder also added that she’s an open book and doesn’t mind sharing personal stories on stage. The special was released Thursday.

By BROOKE LEFFERTS and KAITLYN HUAMANI Associated Press

