Harris stepping in for Biden at Ukraine summit as she takes growing role in heat of 2024 campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s Vice President Kamala Harris, not President Joe Biden, who will join world leaders in Switzerland on Saturday and meet with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss his vision for ending the grinding war launched by Russia. Biden on Friday wrapped up talks at a summit in Italy, and then headed straight to Los Angeles for a glitzy campaign fundraiser. Biden has increasingly turned to Harris as he tries to reassemble the coalition of voters that helped them beat Trump in 2020, and that they will likely need again to win a second term.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.