Her dying husband worried she’d have money troubles. Then she won the lottery
US–Bittersweet Lottery Win
FREEPORT, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man with a brain tumor was able to die knowing his wife would be taken care of by lottery winnings. Karen Coffman’s husband expressed concern she might have financial difficulties after he died. Two weeks before he did in April, she netted $1 million with a scratch-off lottery ticket. The 61-year-old Coffman says her husband thought she was lying when she told him about the big prize. She believes there was spiritual intervention that brought about her win. She says she plans to use some winnings to treat relatives to a Disney trip and eventually hopes to move to Florida.