Louisiana US Rep. Garret Graves won’t seek reelection, citing a new congressional map

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana U.S. Rep. Garret Graves says he will not run for reelection after a new congressional map dismantled his district. The Republican said Friday that the new map transformed it into the state’s second majority-Black district. Up until now, the congressman had remained adamant that he would run again. But in a written statement on Friday he explained his change of mind. Graves says running for Congress this year does not make sense. He went on to say that a run in any temporary district would cause permanent damage to Louisiana’s great representation in Congress.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.