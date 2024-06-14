Moschino literally shreds the fashion rules on first day of Milan Fashion Week
By COLLEEN BARRY
AP Fashion Writer
MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week of mostly menswear previews has opened with two co-ed collections, underlining that the old calendar rules no longer apply. The week usually reserved for menswear is a lighter, featuring just 20 runway shows, allowing time for reflection amid the usual hubbub. Adrian Appiolaza took the rules and literally shredded them Friday in his second season as Moschino creative director.