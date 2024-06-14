Some hawking stem cells say they can treat almost anything. They can’t

Attorneys general across the U.S. have a new fight on their hands: protecting Americans from unproven and expensive stem cell treatments that salespeople claim can cure almost anything. Iowa is among the states suing companies raking in millions by injecting people with stem cells that the Federal Drug Administration says have little to no benefits and can be associated with serious side effects. One expert told The Associated Press many stem cells injected into people are already dead when they are used. The FDA has issued some 30 warning letters to consumers since 2017. The Iowa case is scheduled for trial next year.

