A Japanese climber dies while trying to scale a mountain in northern Pakistan and another is missing

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a Japanese climber has died while trying to scale one of the highest mountains in northern Pakistan and a search is still underway to find his missing colleague. The secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan said Saturday that rescuers retrieved the body of one of two missing Japanese. It came after a dayslong search operation on the Spantik Peak which is also known as Golden Peak. The climbers were scaling the mountain when they went missing on Wednesday. Golden Peak is renowned for its distinct golden hue at sunrise and sunset.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.