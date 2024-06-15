How Elon Musk’s $44.9B Tesla pay package compares with the most generous plans for other U.S. CEOs

Even though the median U.S. CEO pay package last year was nearly 200 times more than a worker in the middle of their company pay scales, Elon Musk’s record-setting Tesla compensation dwarfs them by comparison. Tesla shareholders on Thursday voted for restoring Musk’s 10-year all-stock pay plan, valued by the company in April at $44.9 billion. It had been tossed out by a Delaware judge in January who said the process for approving it was “deeply flawed.” The court ruled that Musk controlled the company’s board, and shareholders weren’t fully informed. The judge still has to decide if Musk will get the pay. It would be about 275 times greater than the median U.S. CEO pay package of $16.3 million.

