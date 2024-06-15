Lower your risk of falling as you get older with these simple steps

One in four older adults in the U.S. fall each year, putting them at risk of injury, broken bones and even death. Falls are not inevitable. Simple exercises, adjustments in medications and staying on top of vision and hearing screenings can all help lower the risk of falling. Experts also say to fall-proof your home by getting rid of small rugs and dim lighting and installing railings or grab bars in places where it might be easier to lose your balance. If you do fall, experts recommend telling your doctor immediately to address the root cause and keep it from becoming a pattern.

