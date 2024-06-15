Residents, communities preparing for heat wave that will envelop Midwest, Northeast next week

A heat wave will bring dangerously hot temperatures to the Midwest and Northeast next week, with health officials urging people to make plans now to stay safe. The National Weather Service says the heat will ramp up Sunday in the center of the country before spreading eastward, with some areas likely to see extreme heat reaching daily records, especially in the Ohio Valley and Northeast. People are encouraged to stay in air-conditioned spaces, drink plenty of water and check on neighbors and relatives who might be vulnerable.

