Victim identified in Southern California homicide case, 41 years after her remains were found

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they have identified a homicide victim whose remains were first found in a Southern California city 41 years ago. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says the victim was a Panamanian native named Maritza Glean Grimmett who was 20 years old at the time of her disappearance. Children first found the victim’s human skull while playing in an area in Orange County. The investigation involved a DNA analysis of the victim’s remains. The analysis helped authorities discover relatives, they say. The investigation is ongoing.

