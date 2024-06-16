2 killed and several wounded in shooting during a Juneteenth celebration in a Texas park

Authorities in Texas say a shooting in a park left two people dead and several wounded. Police in Round Rock say the victims were shot shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday during a Juneteenth celebration at Old Settlers Park in the city about 19 miles north of Austin. Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks says an altercation began between two groups during a concert and someone started shooting. Allen says the two victims who were pronounced dead at the scene were not involved in the altercation. The shooting occurred near a vendor area away from the stage set up for the concert. He says police do not have a suspect in custody and investigators do not know how many shooters were involved. The investigation is ongoing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.