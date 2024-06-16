A new airport could spark the economy in a rural part of Florida. Will the workforce be ready?

LaBELLE, Fla. (AP) — A rural Florida county is hoping a new $300 million airport will transform its economy and create more than 1,400 new, high-skilled jobs. But to make good on its promise, Hendry County’s educators will have to overcome some harsh realities. A third of Hendry County’s working-age adults lack a high school diploma, while almost half speak a language other than English at home, among the highest in Florida. As the airport project pursues approval, community groups and schools are working to fill teacher shortages and making investments in adult education.

