German police shot a man allegedly threatening them with an ax in a city hosting Euro 2024 match
BERLIN (AP) — German police say officers have shot and wounded a man who was threatening them with an axe and a firebomb in the northern city of Hamburg, hours before it hosts a match in the Euro 2024 soccer tournament. Hamburg police said Sunday the man is receiving medical treatment, without providing further details. The incident occurred in the downtown St. Pauli area of the city, which German media say was thronged with thousands of fans ahead of Sunday’s match between the Netherlands and Poland.