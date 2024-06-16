Inmates take staff hostage at a detention center in southern Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service says inmates at a pretrial detention center in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don have taken two employees hostage. The state news agency, citing unnamed sources in law enforcement, reports that the prisoners include men accused of links to the Islamic State group. In a statement, officials said that the situation was “under control” and that negotiations were underway to free the hostages.

