Police identify Michigan splash pad shooter but there’s still no word on a motive

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Michigan authorities are investigating a mass shooting at a splash pad in suburban Detroit. The shooter’s motive remains unknown. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the shooter was 42-year-old Michael William Nash of Shelby Township. Authorities say he opened fire Saturday at a splash pad in Rochester Hills. Nine people were injured, including two young brothers and their mother. The sheriff’s office says the injured remained hospitalized Sunday morning. Police tracked Nash to a home where they say he shot himself as officers surrounded the building. Sheriff Mike Bouchard has Nash had no prior police contact, but apparently suffered from what the sheriff called “mental health challenges.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.