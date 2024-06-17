5 people die in events related to heavy rain in El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Five people have died in separate events that authorities in El Salvador attributed to heavy rains that have persisted since the weekend. In Tacuba, near the country’s border with Guatemala, three people died early Monday after they were buried in a landslide provoked by heavy rains. Juan Carlos Bidegaín, chief of the country’s civil defense, said that two of those victims were minors. Two others were killed early Monday when they lost control of their vehicle in western El Salvador. That followed a person who died in a landslide Saturday and a man who died Sunday after a tree fell on his vehicle.

