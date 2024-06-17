A gate is installed on a Mount Fuji trail to control crowds, but governor says more measures needed

TOKYO (AP) — A crowd-control gate has been installed halfway up Japan’s Mount Fuji ahead of the start of this year’s climbing season. The gate is part of a new set of rules that are being introduced this year to address growing safety, environment and overcrowding problems on the iconic mountain. The gate, which was finished Monday, will be closed between 4 p.m. and 3 a.m., and a maximum of 4,000 climbers will be allowed to enter the most popular trail per day. Under the new system, climbers must make reservations and choose between a day hike or an overnight stay at one of several huts along the trail. There is a mandatory hiking fee of about $12 and an optional donation of about $6 for conservation.

