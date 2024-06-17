Georgia inmate had ‘personal relationship’ with worker he shot and killed, prison official says

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A prison official says the inmate who shot and killed a kitchen worker at a Georgia prison before fatally shooting himself had a personal relationship with the woman. Georgia Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lori Benoit said in an email statement Monday the shooting a day earlier at Smith State Prison was an isolated incident and the investigation was ongoing. The statement did not say how inmate Jaydrekus Hart obtained a firearm. Smith State Prison, which has capacity for 1,500 inmates, is a close-security prison that houses offenders considered violent or an escape risk.

