Italian Coast Guard searches missing migrants after shipwreck: 12 rescued, 1 dead

ROME (AP) — Italian Coast Guard is searching for possible missing people off Italy’s southern coast, following the shipwreck of a sailboat on Monday with migrants on board, believed to be departing from Turkey. The search and rescue operation started following a Mayday call by a French boat, sailing about 120 miles (193.12 kilometers) from the Italian coast, under the jurisdiction of Greece and Italy, the Coast Guard said in a statement. After reporting the presence of the half-sunken boat, rescuers recovered 12 migrants from the vessel. One of the migrants died soon after the disembarkation operations, the Coast Guard said. It was not immediately clear how many migrants were missing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.