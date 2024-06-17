Key moments at the Tonys: Jay-Z and Hillary Clinton in the house, strides for women and a late upset

NEW YORK (AP) — The Tonys are often the most entertaining of awards shows, with Broadway performers showing their best work. Sunday’s show was no exception, with buzzy performances augmented by special appearances from the likes of Jay-Z and Hillary Clinton. As always, the Tonys crowned both beloved veterans and exciting newcomers, and had the added factor of making history for women. Female directors accounted for seven of 10 directing nods, including four of five best musical nominees. The night ended in surprise with a best musical win for “The Outsiders,” an adaptation of the classic young adult novel.

