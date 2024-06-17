Landmark EU nature restoration plan gets final approval as bloc gives the green light

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries have given final approval to a major and long-awaited plan to better protect nature in the 27-nation bloc. The Nature Restoration Plan survived a razor-thin vote by lawmakers last summer but faced opposition from several member states. Relentless farmers’ protests left the bill deadlocked. It was finally adopted at a meeting of environment ministers at Luxembourg after rallying the required support from a qualified majority of EU member states and population. The Nature Restoration plan is a part of the EU’s European Green Deal that seeks to establish the world’s most ambitious climate and biodiversity targets.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.