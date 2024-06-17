Man on fishing trip drowns trying to retrieve his keys from a lake. Companion tried to save him

HASTINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a man drowned in a lake in upstate New York after his keys fell into the water and he tried to retrieve them. The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Anthony Davis was fishing with two friends in Oneida Lake on Sunday morning when Davis’ keys fell in the water. Davis went into the water to try to get his keys but could not make it back to land. One of the other men went in after Davis and also was unable to get back to land. Police and fire personnel were able to rescue the second man, but Davis was pronounced dead.

