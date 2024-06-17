Scooter Braun says he’s no longer a music manager, will focus on Hybe duties and his children

NEW YORK (AP) — Scooter Braun, one of the most recognizable names in the music business known for representing artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, will no longer work as a music manager. On Monday, the executive and entrepreneur announced the news on his Instagram page. Instead, he will focus his attention on a new role: As a board member of Hybe, and CEO of Hybe America, the South Korea entertainment company. Braun says in a lenthy statement: “After 23 years this chapter as a music manager has come to an end.” The news arrives a week after Hybe shared that Grande is no longer represented by Braun, but still works with him in a business capacity.

