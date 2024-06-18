24 people charged in money laundering scheme involving Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, prosecutors say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities say they’ve uncovered a complex scheme between one of Mexico’s most notorious drug cartels and Chinese individuals in the U.S. who laundered millions of dollars from illicit drug sales. Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that two dozen people have been charged after a five-year investigation. Their news release says associates of Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel conspired with Chinese underground banking groups to cover up more than $50 million in illicit drug profits. Chinese and Mexican law enforcement helped arrest fugitives who fled the U.S. after being initially charged last year. Authorities said law enforcement also seized about $5 million in drugs and numerous firearms.

