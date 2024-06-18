Australian opposition puts nation’s first nuclear power plants in its energy plan ahead of elections

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s main opposition party says it plans to build Australia’s first nuclear power plants as early as 2035, arguing the government’s policies for decarbonizing the economy with renewable energy will not work. The policy announcement ensures the major parties will be divided on how Australia curbs greenhouse gas emissions at elections due in a year. Opposition leader Peter Dutton said Wednesday seven government-owned reactors will be built on the sites of aging coal-fired electricity plants. The current center-left government has rejected nuclear power generation as too expensive. Energy Minister Chris Bowen accused the conservative opposition of threatening Australia’s transition from fossil fuels by offering a plan that was short on details, costly and slower.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.