California fines Amazon nearly $6M, alleging illegal work quotas at 2 warehouses

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has fined Amazon a total of $5.9 million, alleging the e-commerce giant worked warehouse employees so hard that it put their safety at risk. Officials said Tuesday that the two citations issued in May by the California Labor Commissioner's Office allege that Amazon.com Services LLC ran afoul of the state's Warehouse Quota Law at facilities in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, east of Los Angeles Amazon says it doesn't have fixed quotas and it has appealed the citations.

