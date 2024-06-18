California governor wants to restrict smartphone usage in schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he wants to restrict students’ usage of smartphones during the school day. The announcement on Tuesday comes a day after U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called on Congress to require warning labels on social media platforms regarding their effects on young people. Newsom’s office has not shared details of his proposal. A bill that has already been introduced in the Legislature would give school districts the explicit authority to limit students’ social media usage in schools. Newsom signed a law in 2019 that authorized school districts to limit the use of smartphones by students while at school.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

