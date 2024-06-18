For Trump it’s MAGA, but Hungary’s Orbán is going MEGA at the European Union’s helm for six months

BRUSSELS (AP) — Hungary’s populist government says its presidency of the European Union will be held under the motto “Make Europe Great Again.” But Budapest is playing down any parallels with Donald Trump’s MAGA movement in the United States. EU Affairs Minister János Bóka said Tuesday that “I don’t know if Donald Trump ever wanted to make Europe great again.” He was outlining Hungary’s program and ambitions for its six months at the EU’s helm from July 1. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is an ally of Trump. Even in February, Orbán described his plans for Hungary’s EU presidency in Trump terms. “Make Europe great again!” he said. “MAGA there, MEGA here.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.