For years, crumbs of cannabis impacted a Maryland man’s life. Now he sees a clearer future

BALTIMORE (AP) — For years, a few crumbs of cannabis played an outsized role in shaping Shiloh Jordan’s life. With a stroke of a pen by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Jordan looks forward to that being in the past for him _ as well as tens of thousands of other Marylanders who were pardoned Monday for misdemeanor marijuana convictions. In an interview, Jordan says he feels like the sweeping pardons are a big opportunity for people, a day after he watched the governor sign an executive order for the sweeping pardon of more than 197,000 convictions.

By BRIAN WITTE and LEA SKENE Associated Press

