House collapses in Syracuse, New York, injuring 11 people

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A house has collapsed in Syracuse, New York, injuring at least eleven people. Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds says firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to 911 calls reporting what sounded like an explosion at a two-story residence. He says firefighters arrived to find many of the victims already in the front yard. Monds says the residents were taken to the hospital, and two are in very serious condition. He says officials will be investigating what caused the home to collapse. Monds says firefighters encountered downed power lines and a heavy odor of natural gas at the scene.

